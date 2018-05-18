Police exchanged gunfire with a man early Friday after he entered Trump National Doral Golf Club in South Florida while shooting and shouting about Donald Trump.

The man, who was wounded and arrested, entered the club, draped a flag over a lobby counter and began shooting at police, officials said.

One officer received an unspecified injury.

Police were notified of an “active shooter” in the Trump-owned club near Miami about 1:30 a.m., Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told news reporters. He said officers from Doral and Miami-Dade confronted him immediately and exchanged gunfire with the man who was “neutralized” and taken into custody.

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far. And he had an American flag that he did drape over the counter,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.

Trump was not at the club at the time.

“You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” he said. “They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel.”

Eric Trump, who is running the Trump Organization during his father’s presidency, tweeted his gratitude to the police.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

Perez said the U.S. Secret Service was on the scene, and the FBI was on the way, but that local police were in charge for the time being.

The Secret Service issued a statement saying agents from the Miami Field Office were at the scene and working closely with other agencies.

The large golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence Friday morning and news helicopters hovered over the scene. The entrances were blocked, and yellow caution tape was stretched across the main gate. A Miami-Dade crime scene truck was parked inside the gate.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

The PGA Tour held the World Golf Championship Trump National Doral from 2007 through 2016. The event was moved to Mexico last year because of issues surrounding the loss of its sponsorship.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)