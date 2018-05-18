Ricky Barnes disqualified from Byron Nelson for signing incorrect card

Ricky Barnes was disqualified from the AT&T Byron Nelson after shooting 1-over 72 in Round 2.

According to a PGA Tour senior communications manager, Barnes DQ’d after signing for the wrong scorecard. Barnes made par at the par-4 sixth hole but apparently signed for a birdie 3. Shot Tracker showed Barnes missing a 30-foot birdie attempt and tapping in for par from inside two feet.

It really didn’t matter all the much since Barnes was 3 over for the week and would have missed the cut anyways, but golfers signing an incorrect scorecard is a pretty rare occurrence these days.

Apparently Barnes didn’t even realize his mistake until later this afternoon, when he tweeted about the disqualification.

I just heard about this. I signed my card when I was done playing. I guess my hole by hole was not correct. — Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) May 18, 2018

Barnes has made the cut in 6 of 13 starts this season, earning a T-10 at the Sanderson Farms Championship last October for his only top 10 finish. The 37-year-old has made more than $8 million in his professional career but has never won in 276 starts. His best chance came at the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage, where he finished T-2 and shot 6-over 76 in the final round to finish two shots back of winner Lucas Glover.

The most infamous scorecard error in golf history took place at the 1968 Masters, when Roberto De Vicenzo signed for an incorrect card after the final round. De Vicenzo shot 65 to get into an 18-hole playoff with Bob Goalby, but he signed for a 66. Goalby was awarded the one-shot victory, which prompted De Vicenzo’s classic “What a stupid I am,” quote.