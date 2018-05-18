Tiger Woods gave Paige Spiranac a lesson and her 'life is complete'

Tiger Jam is officially underway in Las Vegas, and Paige Spiranac is already making the most of it.

The annual fundraising event features golf, celebrity appearances, poker, concerts and more, and has raised more than $20 million for TGR Foundation’s college program since 1998.

Spiranac played golf at San Diego State University and has since risen to prominence as a media personality, PXG brand ambassador and anti-bullying advocate. She has competed on mini tours and earned her first professional win on the Cactus Tour in 2016. She also served as the Official Starter on the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Spiranac met Woods for the first time Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas and posted about it on her Instagram account, which has more than 1.4 million followers.

“Today I met Tiger and he gave me a chipping lesson,” Spiranac said. “So basically my life is complete.”

Woods is off this week following a T-11 finish at the Players Championship, where he made the cut on the number before charging up the leaderboard with rounds of 65-69 to cap the week. Woods will return at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.