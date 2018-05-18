Bill Pennington of the New York Times says negotiations aren’t going well between the USGA and the 1,500 member tribe. A parking area rented for $100,000 in the past is not being used by the USGA this time around, but the Shinnecock logo most certainly will be.
The USGA is offering to sell products made by tribe members.
The U.S.G.A. also wants to include the Shinnecock in the event’s opening ceremonies and during the trophy presentation at its conclusion. And the U.S.G.A. has suggested other ways that the tribe could generate income during the championship, such as inviting the Shinnecock to sell a locally made product in its massive and usually mobbed merchandise tent.
“We’ve had great success with locally made products in past years — they’re a fan favorite wherever we go,” Annis said.
Annis added that the Shinnecock had also asked to set up a tent and a display for a putting simulator manufactured by a tribal partner. The U.S.G.A. agreed to find a high-traffic place for the tent.
Comments