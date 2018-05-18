Michael Arnaud has labored as a professional golfer since 2004. Odds are you probably never heard of him, at least until his torrid start Friday during the Web.com Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am Friday.

Arnaud was 9-under-par after just seven holes and narrowly missed shooting the first 59 in Web.Com Tour history before finishing with a 60.

He finished 10-under at the Thornblade Club in Greenville, S.C. and was tied for the lead when he finished his round. Arnaud was the final player to make the field off the waiting list.

Arnaud, 36, put together a front nine that so was unbelievable the Tour sent out a Tweet confirming his crazy start. At one point, he was 9-under par after just seven holes.

Michael Arnaud (@Michael_Arnaud) is doing some magical things @BMWCharityProAm @ThornbladeClub. 9 under today thru 7. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/zlS4n1HQBC — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) May 18, 2018

In all, he finished the first nine holes in an otherworldly 27, which tied the Web.com Tour’s nine hole record.