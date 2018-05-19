21-year-old Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman share Byron Nelson lead entering final round

LEADING: Aaron Wise and Marc Leishman are tied for the lead at 17 under entering the final round of the Byron Nelson, which is shaping up as a two-man showdown. They’re four shots clear of the field coming off a day in which Trinity Forest Golf Club played tougher than it did earlier in the week. Wise finished with a bogey at No. 18 to shoot 3-under 68 and lose the outright lead. Leishman, the outright 54-hole leader, is looking to go wire-to-wire for the second time coming off his victory at the BMW Championship last fall. Wise, 21, won the individual NCAA Championship at Oregon and is looking for his first career PGA Tour win. He finished T-2 at Quail Hollow two weeks ago but has never held a share of a 54-hole lead.

CHASING: Matt Jones and Kevin Na are next in line and four shots back at 13 under. Na finished with bogey on 18 and carded a 2-under 69 in Round 3. He’s looking for his second career Tour win and first since 2011. Jones, 38, won the 2014 Shell Houston Open and has just one top-25 finish in 12 previous starts this season. Jimmy Walker and Brian Gay are T-5 at 12 under. Jordan Spieth shot even-par 71 and sits T-29 at 7 under for the week.

SHOT OF THE DAY: For the shot tracker enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than Aaron Wise’s approach to set up birdie at the par-4 16th hole. Enjoy.

.@AaronWise_ is yet to bogey a hole on the back nine this week. This one is far from a bogey.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3yFZZrdu9V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2018

QUOTABLE: “It’s getting close. They’ll start to go in. I’m not too worried about it anymore. I was worried for a little while and I know I’m on the right path and now it’s a matter of until they go in.” – Jordan Spieth on his recent putting slump.