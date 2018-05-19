Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Menne fires 62 at Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

MESA, Ariz. — Ashley Menne began defense of her Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational girls title with a resounding 11-under 62 at Mesa Country Club Saturday.

Menne’s round included 12 birdies, five pars and one bogey on the 5,885-yard par-73 layout. An Arizona State-commit, Menne is currently ranked No. 19 in the Golfweek/Sagarin world junior rankings.

She has built a 7-shot lead over Abigail Wiranatha, who was partnered with Menne for the first round. Menne’s threesome with Wiranatha and Toni St John played a combined 18-under.

On the boys side, Evan Chien, James Mackie and Tucker Clark all fired 3-under 69 to create a 3-way logjam at the top. Entering Sunday’s final round, there are 20 boys all within five shots of the lead.

