NCAA women's individual champions: Where are they now?

Here’s a quick glance of the NCAA Division I women’s golf individual champions from the past 20 years. While a number of star players have taken the trophy, only five have managed to go on to win on the LPGA. Stacy Lewis is by far the most accomplished of the bunch, tallying 12 LPGA titles, including two majors. The former World No. 1 and LPGA Player of the Year also won 12 titles at Arkansas, a program best. Interestingly, as many NCAA champs have retired from full-time competition as those who remain on the circuit. While claiming an NCAA title carries great prestige, it does little in the way of guaranteeing long-term success or longevity in the game. Just look at last year’s winner, Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn, who chose not to continue to down the professional path.
1998: Jennifer Rosales, USC – retired (2 LPGA wins)
1999: Grace Park, Arizona State – retired (6 LPGA wins)
2000: Jenna Daniels, Arizona – retired
2001: Candy Hannemann, Duke – came out of retirement in 2016 to try to qualify for Olympics
2002: Virada Nirapathpongporn, Duke – retired
2003: Mikaela Parmlid, USC – retired
2004: Sarah Huarte, Cal – retired
2005: Anna Grzebien, Duke – retired
2006: Dewi Schreefel, USC – retired
2007: Stacy Lewis, Arkansas – LPGA player currently ranked 29th in the world (12 LPGA wins)
2008: Azahara Munoz, Arizona State – LPGA player currently ranked 51st (1 LPGA win)
2009: Maria Hernandez, Purdue – LPGA player currently ranked 800th
2010: Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State – LPGA player currently ranked 153rd
2011: Austin Ernst, LSU – LPGA player currently ranked 58th (1 LPGA win)
2012: Chirapat Jao-Javanil, Oklahoma – Symetra player currently ranked 1,033
2013: Annie Park, USC – LPGA player currently ranked 246th
2014: Doris Chen, USC – Symetra player currently ranked 1,168th
2015: Emma Talley, Alabama – LPGA rookie currently ranked 147th
2016: Virginia Elena Carta, Duke – Duke junior currently ranked 62nd
2017: Monica Vaughn, Arizona State – retired
