NCAA women's individual champions: Where are they now?

Here’s a quick glance of the NCAA Division I women’s golf individual champions from the past 20 years. While a number of star players have taken the trophy, only five have managed to go on to win on the LPGA. Stacy Lewis is by far the most accomplished of the bunch, tallying 12 LPGA titles, including two majors. The former World No. 1 and LPGA Player of the Year also won 12 titles at Arkansas, a program best. Interestingly, as many NCAA champs have retired from full-time competition as those who remain on the circuit. While claiming an NCAA title carries great prestige, it does little in the way of guaranteeing long-term success or longevity in the game. Just look at last year’s winner, Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn, who chose not to continue to down the professional path.

1998: Jennifer Rosales, USC – retired (2 LPGA wins)

1999: Grace Park, Arizona State – retired (6 LPGA wins)

2000: Jenna Daniels, Arizona – retired

2001: Candy Hannemann, Duke – came out of retirement in 2016 to try to qualify for Olympics

2002: Virada Nirapathpongporn, Duke – retired

2003: Mikaela Parmlid, USC – retired

2004: Sarah Huarte, Cal – retired

2005: Anna Grzebien, Duke – retired

2006: Dewi Schreefel, USC – retired

2007: Stacy Lewis, Arkansas – LPGA player currently ranked 29th in the world (12 LPGA wins)

2008: Azahara Munoz, Arizona State – LPGA player currently ranked 51st (1 LPGA win)

2009: Maria Hernandez, Purdue – LPGA player currently ranked 800th

2010: Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State – LPGA player currently ranked 153rd

2011: Austin Ernst, LSU – LPGA player currently ranked 58th (1 LPGA win)

2012: Chirapat Jao-Javanil, Oklahoma – Symetra player currently ranked 1,033

2013: Annie Park, USC – LPGA player currently ranked 246th

2014: Doris Chen, USC – Symetra player currently ranked 1,168th

2015: Emma Talley, Alabama – LPGA rookie currently ranked 147th

2016: Virginia Elena Carta, Duke – Duke junior currently ranked 62nd

2017: Monica Vaughn, Arizona State – retired