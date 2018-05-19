Tee times, pairings, TV info: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. (Note: all times in Eastern.)

TV info

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Tee times, pairings

Sunday

OFF NO. 1 TEE

10:23 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan

Johnson Wagner, Billy Horschel, Robert Garrigus 10:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama 10:56 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Geoff Ogilvy, Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor, Geoff Ogilvy, Nick Taylor 11:07 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Martin Flores, Troy Merritt

J.T. Poston, Martin Flores, Troy Merritt 11:18 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Adam Scott, Rory Sabbatini

Peter Uihlein, Adam Scott, Rory Sabbatini 11:29 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Bronson Burgoon, Ethan Tracy

Scott Piercy, Bronson Burgoon, Ethan Tracy 11:40 a.m.: Branden Grace, Charles Howell III, Martin Piller

Branden Grace, Charles Howell III, Martin Piller 11:51 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Derek Fathauer, Shawn Stefani

Joel Dahmen, Derek Fathauer, Shawn Stefani 12:02 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sung Kang, Nicholas Lindheim

J.J. Spaun, Sung Kang, Nicholas Lindheim 12:13 p.m.: Ryan Blaum, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

Ryan Blaum, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway 12:24 p.m.: Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay 12:35 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise, Matt Jones

Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay 12:35 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise, Matt Jones

OFF NO. 10 TEE