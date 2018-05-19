Tee times, pairings, TV info: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. (Note: all times in Eastern.)
TV info
- Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Tee times, pairings
Sunday
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 10:23 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan
- 10:34 a.m.: Johnson Wagner, Billy Horschel, Robert Garrigus
- 10:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:56 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Geoff Ogilvy, Nick Taylor
- 11:07 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Martin Flores, Troy Merritt
- 11:18 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Adam Scott, Rory Sabbatini
- 11:29 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Bronson Burgoon, Ethan Tracy
- 11:40 a.m.: Branden Grace, Charles Howell III, Martin Piller
- 11:51 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Derek Fathauer, Shawn Stefani
- 12:02 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Sung Kang, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:13 p.m.: Ryan Blaum, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
- 12:24 p.m.: Kevin Na, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
- 12:35 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise, Matt Jones
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- 10:23 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Zac Blair, Matt Atkins
- 10:34 a.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Abraham Ancer, Ben Crane
- 10:45 a.m.: Steve Wheatcroft, Ryan Armour, Peter Malnati
- 10:56 a.m.: Parker McLachlin, Roberto Diaz, Sangmoon Bae
- 11:07 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd, C.T. Pan, Eric Axley
- 11:18 a.m.: Brian Stuard, Dominic Bozzelli, Sam Ryder
- 11:29 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Tom Lovelady, Brian Davis
- 11:40 a.m.: Michael Thompson, T.J. Vogel, Hudson Swafford
- 11:51 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy
- 12:02 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Rod Pampling, Fabian Gomez
- 12:13 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Beau Hossler, Corey Conners
- 12:24 p.m.: Robert Allenby, Robert Streb, Mark Wilson
