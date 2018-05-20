Detroit Golf Club members vote in favor of pursuing PGA Tour event

Detroit Golf Club members have voted to allow the board of directors to pursue a PGA Tour event for 2019, according to a Detroit News report.

The News previously reported that the Tour is close to finalizing a deal with Detroit Country Club for a tournament next June, potentially sponsored by Quicken Loans. The likely dates will be June 27-30 to replace The National, hosted by Tiger Woods near Washington D.C. and currently without a sponsor.

The proposal passed by a vote of 248-20, according to the News, bringing the Tour one step closer to its first ever tournament in Detroit and first Michigan stop since 2009, the last time the Buick Open was played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc.

Quicken Loans, founded by Detroit native and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, issued the following statement to Golfweek last month.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, we remain interested in exploring ways to highlight the energy and revitalization taking place in Detroit. A prime golf event, featuring the world’s best players, continues to be something we would be interested in pursuing as a way to showcase our great American city. As a rule, the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.”