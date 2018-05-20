European Tour power rankings: May 21-27

By: Alistair Tait | May 20, 2018 5:41 pm

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of May 21-27, 2018:

10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Finished T-14 in 2017 BMW PGA. Enters this year’s event in fine form.

9. Paul Casey

Returns to BMW PGA for first time since 2013. Champion in 2009.

8. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Like Alex Noren, enters meat of Euro season after good showing on PGA Tour.

7. Rory McIlroy

First BMW PGA for McIlroy since 2015, when he missed cut as defending champion.

6. Justin Rose

Rose won’t play the BMW PGA, even though he has two seconds there in 2007 and 2012.

5. Alex Noren

Returns to defend BMW PGA title after excellent PGA Tour play this season.

4. Henrik Stenson

Another BMW PGA dropout despite T-3 finish last year.

3. Ian Poulter

Not a huge fan of Wentworth course yet plays BMW PGA to enhance Ryder Cup credentials.

2. Jon Rahm

No BMW PGA appearance for second consecutive year. Big disappointment for Euro Tour.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

This week’s BMW PGA Championship is his first British event since winning last year’s Euro money list. Gwk