European Tour power rankings: May 21-27

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of May 21-27, 2018:
10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Finished T-14 in 2017 BMW PGA. Enters this year’s event in fine form.
9. Paul Casey
Returns to BMW PGA for first time since 2013. Champion in 2009.
8. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Like Alex Noren, enters meat of Euro season after good showing on PGA Tour.
7. Rory McIlroy
First BMW PGA for McIlroy since 2015, when he missed cut as defending champion.
6. Justin Rose
Rose won’t play the BMW PGA, even though he has two seconds there in 2007 and 2012.
5. Alex Noren
Returns to defend BMW PGA title after excellent PGA Tour play this season.
4. Henrik Stenson
Another BMW PGA dropout despite T-3 finish last year.
3. Ian Poulter
Not a huge fan of Wentworth course yet plays BMW PGA to enhance Ryder Cup credentials.
2. Jon Rahm
No BMW PGA appearance for second consecutive year. Big disappointment for Euro Tour.
1. Tommy Fleetwood
This week’s BMW PGA Championship is his first British event since winning last year’s Euro money list. Gwk
