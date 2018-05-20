THE FORECADDIE
Tiebreaker ends season for defending NCAA champions
> BY THE NUMBERS
Tiger Woods will need to straighten out driver to contend at U.S. Open (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
Youthful Aaron Wise picture of cool in capturing Byron Nelson (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Ariya Jutanugarn wins playoff at Kingsmill (Nichols)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez storms to major victory at Regions Tradition (Kilbridge)
EURO TOUR: Match play specialist Adrian Otaegui last man standing at Belgian Knockout (Tait)
WEB.COM TOUR: Michael Arnaud rides hot start to BMW Charity Pro-Am victory (Kilbridge)
POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Marc Leishman
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Bryson DeChambeau
17. Brian Harman
16. Henrik Stenson
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9. Paul Casey
8-1. Click here
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
LET falls further behind European men in purses, opportunities (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Kent State seniors lead Golden Flashes back to NCAAs (Romine)
Oklahoma, Davis unveil flexible short golf course (Kaufmann)
ANNIKA Award voting shouldn’t be over until it’s over (Nichols)
Monica Schumacher goes from club team to NCAAs for Wake Forest (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
Hammock Beach’s Ocean, Conservatory courses provide options (Lusk)
> MEDIA
Trinity Forest steals show during AT&T Byron Nelson telecast (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
Wilma Erskine makes it clear who’s the boss at Royal Portrush (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour visits Fort Worth (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: James C. Tilton/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Arizona State;By The Numbers: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: james C. Tilton/Getty Images, Hunter Martin/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports (Thomas); Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images (Korda); Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports (Rahm); Euro Perspective: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Colleges: Kent State Athletics; OU/Joshua Gateley; Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports; Golf Life: Hammock Beach; Media: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: David Cannon/Getty Images; Above: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments