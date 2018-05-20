Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

May 21

DALLAS, TX - MAY 20: Aaron Wise poses with the trophy after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

May 21

Digital Edition

May 21

THE FORECADDIE

Roberta Liti, courtesy of ASU Athletics

Tiebreaker ends season for defending NCAA champions

> BY THE NUMBERS

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will need to straighten out driver to contend at U.S. Open (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

DALLAS, TX - MAY 20: Aaron Wise celebrates following his par putt on the 18th green during the final round to win the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Youthful Aaron Wise picture of cool in capturing Byron Nelson (Kilbridge)

WILLIAMSBURG, VA - MAY 20: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand pretends to take a selfie while holding the trophy on the 18th green after winning the Kingsmill Championship presented by Geico on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort on May 20, 2018 in Williamsburg, Virginia. The tournament was shortened to three rounds due to inclement weather during round two. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

LPGA: Ariya Jutanugarn wins playoff at Kingsmill (Nichols)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez storms to major victory at Regions Tradition (Kilbridge)

EURO TOUR: Match play specialist Adrian Otaegui last man standing at Belgian Knockout (Tait)

WEB.COM TOUR: Michael Arnaud rides hot start to BMW Charity Pro-Am victory (Kilbridge)

POWER RANKINGS

Justin Thomas Friday at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

PGA Tour
20. Marc Leishman
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Bryson DeChambeau
17. Brian Harman
16. Henrik Stenson
15-1. Click here

CHONBURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 24: Jessica Korda of United States smiles during the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 24, 2018 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Sung Hyun Park
9. Jin Young Ko
8-1. Click here

May 11, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Jon Rahm signs autographs after his round during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9. Paul Casey
8-1. Click here

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Mel Reid of the European Women reacts on the practice putting green during Day One of the GolfSixes at The Centurion Club on May 5, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LET falls further behind European men in purses, opportunities (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Kent State seniors lead Golden Flashes back to NCAAs (Romine)

Ransom Course practice green OU_credit Joshua Gateley

Oklahoma, Davis unveil flexible short golf course (Kaufmann)

Oct 3, 2017; Eden Prairie, MN, USA; Maria Fassi of Arkansas shoots from the fairway during the final round of the 2017 Annika Intercollegiate golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn - USA TODAY Sports

ANNIKA Award voting shouldn’t be over until it’s over (Nichols)

Monica Schumacher goes from club team to NCAAs for Wake Forest (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

Conservatory Course No. 8 green HB copy

Hammock Beach’s Ocean, Conservatory courses provide options (Lusk)

> MEDIA

May 20, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Low clouds hang over the 18th hole, forcing at the time a one hour delay prior to the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Trinity Forest steals show during AT&T Byron Nelson telecast (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 19: A view of the approach to the green on the par 4, 15th hole 'Skerries' at Royal Portrush Golf Club the host venue for The Open Championship in 2019 on March 19, 2018 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Wilma Erskine makes it clear who’s the boss at Royal Portrush (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

TV times for the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational

PGA Tour visits Fort Worth (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: James C. Tilton/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Arizona State;By The Numbers: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: james C. Tilton/Getty Images, Hunter Martin/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports (Thomas); Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images (Korda); Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports (Rahm); Euro Perspective: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Colleges: Kent State Athletics; OU/Joshua Gateley; Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports;  Golf Life: Hammock Beach; Media: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: David Cannon/Getty Images; Above: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

> LAST TIME

PRIME-TIME PLAYER

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home