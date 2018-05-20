Live blog: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, played for the first time at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
Comments