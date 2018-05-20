By: Beth Ann Nichols | May 20, 2018 7:17 pm

Here are the Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of May 21-27, 2018:

10. Sung Hyun Park

Ranks second in driving distance and fifth in GIR.

9. Jin Young Ko

Another week off for the South Korean star who has double the rookie points of her nearest competitor.

8. Michelle Wie

Nothing particularly spiffy for Wie, but she has yet to miss a cut this year.

7. So Yeon Ryu

Kingsmill top-10 streak came to an end. Three doubles in last two rounds.

6. Lexi Thompson

Took 32 putts in last two rounds at rainy Kingsmill to finish T-50.

5. Brooke Henderson

Torrid finish left Canada’s best one shot out of playoff. Hit 16 greens all three rounds.

4. Jessica Korda

Closing 73 sent her tumbling to a share of 19th. Four top-10s on the season.

3. Shanshan Feng

Returns to defend at Volvik. Took a month off from LPGA.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Showed great poise in Williamsburg. Mental game sharp heading into major season.

1. Inbee Park

South Korean superstar won her first Korea LPGA event at the Doosan Match Play Championship.