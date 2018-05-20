Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of May 21-27, 2018:

20. Marc Leishman

Runner-up finish at Byron Nelson was the Big Aussie’s fifth top-10 this year.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Shriners Open champ ranks sixth on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

18. Bryson DeChambeau

Owns three top-4 finishes in last five starts and ranks 12th in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

17. Brian Harman

Still holding on to the Tour lead in top-10s (seven) but hasn’t cracked top 25 in three of last four starts.

16. Henrik Stenson

Had three consecutive top-6 finishes before T-32 at Players. Ranks fifth in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

15. Alex Noren

Gaining momentum again with T-17 at Players. Owns three top-3 finishes this season.

14. Rickie Fowler

Streaky putter a big reason why he’s been so up and down this season (three top-4s but also three MCs).

13. Paul Casey

Still no update on when we’ll see him again after he withdrew from Players with a back injury.

12. Rory McIlroy

Missed cut at Players curtailed some of that momentum he gained from API win, T-5 at Masters.

11. Webb Simpson

Took a well-deserved break this week after winning Players for his fifth top-10 of the season.

10. Jordan Spieth

Disappointed on a Trinity Forest track that he knew better than anyone in the field, finishing T-21, but still ranks second on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

9. Tiger Woods

Announced he will play Memorial in two weeks – and he’ll play with NFL legend Peyton Manning in the Wednesday pro-am.

8. Bubba Watson

Enjoying a resurgence this season with two wins and two other top-10s, including his T-5 at Augusta National.

7. Jon Rahm

Struck it well at TPC Sawgrass, but struggled mightily with the flat stick as he finished T-63.

6. Patrick Reed

His top-10 streak ended at five with his T-41 showing at Players. Still has the green jacket hanging in his closet, though.

5. Phil Mickelson

Dress shirt or no dress shirt? That will be the question when Mickelson returns for his next start, likely in Memphis.

4. Justin Rose

Since missing the cut last summer at the PGA, Rose has three wins and 10 other top-10 finishes worldwide.

3. Dustin Johnson

Lost his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he’s still the Tour’s leader in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

2. Jason Day

Leads Tour in strokes gained: putting and is T-29 in strokes gained: tee-to-green. Also has two wins this season.

1. Justin Thomas

The World No. 1 is building a strong case to win another Player of the Year award this season with two wins and no finish worse than T-22. Gwk