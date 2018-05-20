Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Pro golf schedule: May 21-27

TV times for the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Pro golf schedule: May 21-27

Digital Edition

Pro golf schedule: May 21-27

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of May 21-27, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Fort Worth Invitational
When: May 24-27
Where: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

LPGA

What: LPGA Volvik Championship
When: May 24-27
Where: Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich.

European Tour

What: BMW Championship
When: May 24-27
Where: Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

PGA Tour Champions

What: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
When: May 24-27
Where: The GC at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Mich.

Web.com Tour

What: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
When: May 24-27
Where: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville, Tenn.

, , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home