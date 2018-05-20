Pro golf schedule: May 21-27

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of May 21-27, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: Fort Worth Invitational
When: May 24-27
Where: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
LPGA
What: LPGA Volvik Championship
When: May 24-27
Where: Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich.
European Tour
What: BMW Championship
When: May 24-27
Where: Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
PGA Tour Champions
What: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
When: May 24-27
Where: The GC at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Mich.
Web.com Tour
What: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
When: May 24-27
Where: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville, Tenn.
