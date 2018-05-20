Pro golf schedule: May 21-27

By: Jason Lusk | May 20, 2018 5:18 pm

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of May 21-27, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Fort Worth Invitational

When: May 24-27

Where: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

LPGA

What: LPGA Volvik Championship

When: May 24-27

Where: Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich.

European Tour

What: BMW Championship

When: May 24-27

Where: Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

PGA Tour Champions

What: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

When: May 24-27

Where: The GC at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Mich.

Web.com Tour

What: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation

When: May 24-27

Where: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville, Tenn.