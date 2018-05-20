Scoreboard: May 14-20, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
AT&T Byron Nelson
Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, May 17-20
Winner: Aaron Wise | Full results, earnings
European Tour
Belgian Knockout
Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium, May 17-20
Winner: Adrian Otaegui | Match-play bracket; All scores
• • •
Other pro tours
- Web.com Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Puerto Plata DR Open
- European Challenge Tour: Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9
- Asian Tour: Asia-Pacific Classic
- Sunshine Tour: Lombard Insurance Classic
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
Comments