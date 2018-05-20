Web.Com Tour: Michael Arnaud rides hot start to BMW Charity Pro-Am victory

Web.com Tour

WHAT: BMW Charity Pro-Am

WHERE: Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

WINNER: Michael Arnaud

MONEY: $126,000

SCORE: 27-under 257

BUZZ: Arnaud cruised to a five-shot victory with an 8-under 63 in the final round. He went even lower earlier in the week, beginning the second round 9 under through seven with five birdies and two eagles on his way to an 11-under 60 – he missed a lengthy birdie putt from the fringe on 18 in his shot at 59. It was the first professional win of Arnaud’s career and came in his second Web.com Tour start of the season. The 36-year-old out of Stephen F. Austin University had just two top-10 finishes in 49 prior Web.com starts. Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Robby Shelton finished T-2 at 22 under, while Joseph Bramlett and Bhavik Patel were T-4 at 21 under. Gwk