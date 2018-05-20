Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Web.Com Tour: Michael Arnaud rides hot start to BMW Charity Pro-Am victory

CHANDLER, AZ - DECEMBER 09: Michael Arnaud plays a tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament at Whirlwind Golf Club on the Devel's Claw course on December 9, 2017 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA Tour (2017)

Web.Com Tour: Michael Arnaud rides hot start to BMW Charity Pro-Am victory

Digital Edition

Web.Com Tour: Michael Arnaud rides hot start to BMW Charity Pro-Am victory

Web.com Tour

WHAT: BMW Charity Pro-Am
WHERE: Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
WINNER: Michael Arnaud
MONEY: $126,000
SCORE: 27-under 257
BUZZ: Arnaud cruised to a five-shot victory with an 8-under 63 in the final round. He went even lower earlier in the week, beginning the second round 9 under through seven with five birdies and two eagles on his way to an 11-under 60 – he missed a lengthy birdie putt from the fringe on 18 in his shot at 59. It was the first professional win of Arnaud’s career and came in his second Web.com Tour start of the season. The 36-year-old out of Stephen F. Austin University had just two top-10 finishes in 49 prior Web.com starts. Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Robby Shelton finished T-2 at 22 under, while Joseph Bramlett and Bhavik Patel were T-4 at 21 under. Gwk

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home