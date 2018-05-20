Winner's Bag: Aaron Wise, AT&T Byron Nelson

The clubs Aaron Wise used to win the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson:
DRIVER: Callaway Rogue (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 75X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Black 8 X shaft
IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (2), with KBS Tour prototype Hybrid shaft; Apex 16 (4), Apex MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red V-Line Fang CH
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
