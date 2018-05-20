Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Aaron Wise, AT&T Byron Nelson

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Aaron Wise, AT&T Byron Nelson

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Aaron Wise, AT&T Byron Nelson

The clubs Aaron Wise used to win the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 75X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Black 8 X shaft

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (2), with KBS Tour prototype Hybrid shaft; Apex 16 (4), Apex MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red V-Line Fang CH

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

1hr

Digital Edition 1hr ago

THE FORECADDIE Tiebreaker ends season for defending NCAA champions > BY THE NUMBERS Tiger Woods will need to straighten out driver to (…)

More Golfweek
Home