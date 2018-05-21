Bryson DeChambeau among 23 new players granted 2018 U.S. Open exemptions

Bryson DeChambeau, Alex Noren, Peter Uihlein and Matthew Fitzpatrick are among the 23 additional golfers named Monday who have earned full exemptions into the 2018 U.S. Open Championship.

The latest exemptions were granted to players who earned a place in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday, but had not qualified or earned and exemption by other means. A total of 77 players have gotten exemptions into the Open, thus far.

The U.S. Open held its annual media day Monday, The tournament will be played June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

Noren is ranked No. 19 and was the highest-ranked player who had not previously gotten an exemption for the the event.

DeChambeau is ranked No. 39, Fitzpatrick is No. 40 and Uihlein is 59th. All are former U.S. Amateur champions.

The other players who earned full exemptions through the current Official World Golf Ranking are: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Ross Fisher, Dylan Frittelli, Branden Grace, Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Charles Howell III, Satoshi Kodaira, Alexander Levy, Haotong Li, Luke List, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith, Charl Schwartzel and Brendan Steele.

The winner of the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship (May 24-27) will also earn an exemption. The number of fully exempt golfers may increase with the addition of the top 60 players from the OWGR as of Monday, June 11.