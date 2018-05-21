Carol Mann, 77, was a larger than life figure on LPGA

Carol Mann, a Hall of Famer and two-time major champion, died Sunday morning at her home in The Woodlands, Texas. She was 77.
Mann became an LPGA member in 1961 and instantly stood out from her competitors. She was 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Her game reached great heights, as well, as she won 38 times on the LPGA, including major victories at the 1964 Women’s Western Open Invitational and 1965 U.S. Women’s Open. She ranks 11th in career LPGA wins.
She served as LPGA president from 1973-76, and after retiring at age 40, she became president of the Women’s Sports Foundation. She also founded Carol Mann Golf Services, a course design and management firm, the first to be owned and operated by a woman. She also was a golf analyst for ABC, ESPN and NBC.
Mann was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1977.
“It is always difficult to lose a member of your family, especially one that has played such an important, leadership role,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a release. “Carol has been part of the fabric of the LPGA for more than 55 years with a Hall of Fame career both on and off the golf course. She was a tremendous competitor, but an even more amazing person. I am lucky to have called her a friend. She will be missed by everyone who met her. She most certainly left the game and the LPGA better than she found it.”
Mann’s bio on the Hall of Fame’s website reads: “I enjoy being a person and getting old and dying are fine. I never think how people will remember Carol Mann. The mark I made is an intimate satisfaction.”
