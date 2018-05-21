Carol Mann, 77, was a larger than life figure on LPGA

Carol Mann, a Hall of Famer and two-time major champion, died Sunday morning at her home in The Woodlands, Texas. She was 77.

Mann became an LPGA member in 1961 and instantly stood out from her competitors. She was 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Her game reached great heights, as well, as she won 38 times on the LPGA, including major victories at the 1964 Women’s Western Open Invitational and 1965 U.S. Women’s Open. She ranks 11th in career LPGA wins.

She served as LPGA president from 1973-76, and after retiring at age 40, she became president of the Women’s Sports Foundation. She also founded Carol Mann Golf Services, a course design and management firm, the first to be owned and operated by a woman. She also was a golf analyst for ABC, ESPN and NBC.

Mann was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1977.