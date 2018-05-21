Tiger Woods has helped raised millions of dollars for charity, often auctioning off the opportunity to join him for a round of golf at a posh resort or pro-am.

At this year’s Tiger Jam auction Saturday night, a unnamed bidder paid $50,000 for the opportunity to caddie for Woods at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am later this fall.

That’s right, 50 grand for the privilege of carrying Woods’ woods.

"Joe, take the day off." @TGRFound supporter to caddie for Woods Wednesday at #HeroWorldChallenge for $50,000 donation in the #TigerJam live auction. – TGRhttps://t.co/EjoJ2bpRh4 pic.twitter.com/yu2MY2dUGV — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 21, 2018

Of the course, the money will be headed for the TGR Foundation, which aims to “equip underserved students with the resources to ensure lifelong success.”

The 2018 Hero World Challenge will take place in Albany, Bahamas, Nov. 29-Dec. 2. The Pro-Am is set for Wed., Nov. 28.