Man pays $50,000 to caddie for Tiger Woods

May 3, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tiger Woods and his caddie Joe LaCava during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has helped raised millions of dollars for charity, often auctioning off the opportunity to join him for a round of golf at a posh resort or pro-am.

At this year’s Tiger Jam auction Saturday night, a unnamed bidder paid $50,000 for the opportunity to caddie for Woods at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am later this fall.

That’s right, 50 grand for the privilege of carrying Woods’ woods.

Of the course, the money will be headed for the TGR Foundation, which aims to “equip underserved students with the resources to ensure lifelong success.”

The 2018 Hero World Challenge will take place in Albany, Bahamas, Nov. 29-Dec. 2. The Pro-Am is set for Wed., Nov. 28.

