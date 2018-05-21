Orlando home of Henrik Stenson sells for $1.05 million

By: Bill Speros | May 21, 2018 3:20 pm

The Orlando home of PGA and European Tour golfer Henrik Stenson has been sold for $1.05 million.

The 2007 home is part of the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club community.

The contemporary Mediterranean abode contains 3,384 square feet of living space.

Among the special features: oak floors, a surround-sound system throughout the home, and a living room with a gas fireplace, a second-floor game room and a courtyard.

Naturally, the home includes a golf cart garage, a screened-in heated pool and a spa.

Stenson, 42, finished T5 in the 2018 Masters and has more than $29 million in career earnings.