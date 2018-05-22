Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Fort Worth Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Fort Worth Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Maverick McNealy ($7,100). He’s a tad north of $7,000, but he’s made seven straight cuts between the PGA and Web.com tours. Fade: Ryan Palmer. Yeah, he’s a member and has played well here several times. But he has also missed three cuts and finished worse than T-56 four more times in 14 starts, including a T-70 last year. Not in good form and searching on the greens.

Kevin Casey