Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Fort Worth Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Fort Worth Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Webb Simpson. No reason he can’t go back-to-back. Playing his best golf and has cracked the top 5 in two straight trips to Colonial.
- Also like: Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson and Jimmy Walker. Worried about Spieth’s putter, but if he hits greens this week he won’t have too many challenging lags. Johnson is the course horse at Colonial with two wins here. And Walker is on fire with three straight top-6 finishes to his credit.
- Sleeper: J.J. Spaun. Coming off a T-3 finish at the Nelson and love the way he trikes the ball. Putter is finally coming around after a long slump to begin the new year.
- DraftKings bargain: Maverick McNealy ($7,100). He’s a tad north of $7,000, but he’s made seven straight cuts between the PGA and Web.com tours.
- Fade: Ryan Palmer. Yeah, he’s a member and has played well here several times. But he has also missed three cuts and finished worse than T-56 four more times in 14 starts, including a T-70 last year. Not in good form and searching on the greens.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Zach Johnson. He’s the tournament’s all-time money leader. Yes, his T-75 at the Players wasn’t great, but it was preceded by a fifth at Valero and he’s been steady. He’s a no-brainer to at least play well on this layout he loves.
- Also like: Justin Rose and Jason Dufner. This is just such a great course for Rose’s game, the same with Dufner. It’s shown for Dufner with two runners-up finishes here. Rose hasn’t played here a ton, but his record is also strong at Colonial (one top 15 and no missed cuts in four starts). Both are on good form as well.
- Sleeper: Ryan Palmer. He’s missed five of his last eight cuts, so his form is shaky at best. But always remember Palmer is a longtime Colonial member. Just in case you think he hasn’t used this to his advantage, he’s finished top five here three times.
- DraftKings bargain: Richy Werenski ($6,800). This is his first start at Colonial, so no course history. Just check his recent record of play. He’s missed two of his last five cuts, but his other three showings have been a tie for 11th, a tie for 23rd and a tie for 25th. When he’s been playing well of late, there’s a lot of dividends for a guy at this price. I’m taking the chance another hot bit of play is coming from him this week.
- Fade: Kevin Kisner. Yes, he’s the defending champion. He’s also missed his last two cuts. His form isn’t quite there.
Comments