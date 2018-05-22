Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial

After a week at Trinity Forest for the AT&T Byron Nelson, the PGA Tour heads down the road to Colonial Country Club for the Fort Worth Invitational.

The par-70, 7,209-yard layout of Colonial is starkly different than what players saw last week. This course features tree-lined fairways and small greens. Some stats to look at this week: Strokes gained: approach-the-green (SGATG), strokes gained: putting (SGP), and par-4 scoring.

The field is slightly better, as well, with Jordan Spieth headlining a field that includes Players champ Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Here are my top 20 fantasy golf options for this week’s Fort Worth Invitational:

1. Webb Simpson: Making first start since Players victory. Followed T-3 finish here in 2016 with fifth last year. Ranks fifth in SGP, T-9 in par-4 scoring and 25th in SGATG.

2. Jordan Spieth: Hasn’t finished worse than T-14 in five trips to Colonial. Won it in 2016, and was T-2 in both ’15 and ’17. Still trying to figure out the putter, as it cost him the last two weeks, at the Players (T-41) and Byron Nelson (T-21). Ranks seventh in SGATG and T-4 in par-4 scoring but 191st in SGP.

3. Zach Johnson: T-63 last year was just his second finish outside the top 30 at Colonial in 12 career starts. Won in 2009 and ’12, and is the tournament’s all-time money leader. Last time he was in Texas he was fifth at Valero. Ranks T-17 in par-4 scoring.

4. Jimmy Walker: Best finish in four trips to Colonial is T-10 in 2014. Riding streak of three straight top-6 finishes. Ranks 18th in SGP and 36th in SGATG.

5. Jon Rahm: T-2 in Colonial debut last year. Won Spanish Open more than a month ago and has teed it up just once since (T-63, Players). Ranks T-4 in par-4 scoring.

6. Jason Dufner: Runner-up twice at Colonial, in 2012 and ’14, though also has three MCs in nine starts. Really looked good during T-5 at Players, especially with the putter. Ranks 44th now in SGP.

7. Justin Rose: Hasn’t played here since 2010 and has a best finish of T-13, in ’05. Not as hot as he was late last year, but still recently posted top-25s at the Masters, Players. Ranks 15th in SGP. Ranks T-4 in par-4 scoring.

8. Chesson Hadley: Has missed two of three cuts at Colonial, though was T-24 with a weekend 67-66 in 2015. Has put together five straight top-20s on Tour entering this week. Ranks fourth in SGATG, T-17 in par-4 scoring and 17th in SGP.

9. Rickie Fowler: Was T-5 in 2012, but hasn’t played Colonial since a MC in ’14. MC at Players is his third MC of this year. Ranks 37th in SGATG and is T-4 in par-4 scoring.

10. Adam Scott: 2014 winner at Colonial but nothing better than T-24 in other four starts. His T-9 at Trinity Forest last week was his first top-10 in nearly a year. Ranks 12th in SGATG but 183rd in SGP.

11. Patrick Cantlay: Withdrew after a first-round 75 in his only start here, in 2013. Much different player now with a win last fall at Shriners Open and four finishes of T-23 or better in his last five starts. Ranks 38th in SGATG.

12. Xander Schauffele: Was T-48 in his Colonial debut last year. Has made nine straight cuts capped by a T-2 at the Players. Ranks 48th in SGATG.

13. Kevin Na: Has six top-25 finishes in 11 starts at Colonial with no MCs. T-6 last week at Nelson was his best finish since T-2 at Riviera. Ranks 45th in SGP.

14. Kevin Kisner: Defending champion went T-5, T-10 in two previous starts at Colonial. He is coming off two straight MCs, though. Ranks 141st in SGATG but also 12th in SGP.

15. Matt Kuchar: In 10 trips to Colonial he has four finishes of T-12 or better. Was runner-up in 2013. Coming off MC at Trinity Forest, though, and has gone five starts now without a top-10. Ranks T-17 in par-4 scoring.

16. Emiliano Grillo: T-55, T-24 in two trips to Colonial. Really putting together an underrated season with seven finishes of T-16 or better. Ranks T-17 in par-4 scoring, 23rd in SGATG and 38th in SGP.

17. Brian Harman: Has two top-10s in five Colonial starts, including a T-7 last year. Still leads Tour in top-10s, but he has gone 74th, MC in his last two starts. Ranks 30th in SGP and T-17 in par-4 scoring.

18. Adam Hadwin: Was T-5 in his Colonial debut, in 2015, and fired six straight under-par rounds here. Hasn’t broken par in last six rounds here, though. Had posted six straight top-25s on Tour until T-57 at Players.

19. Bryson DeChambeau: Yet to make a cut in two starts at Colonial, but has three top-4s in last five Tour starts. Ranks 17th in SGATG.

20. Aaron Wise: Making Colonial debut after winning last week’s Byron Nelson. Also was T-2 a few weeks ago at Wells Fargo. Ranks T-17 in par-4 scoring and 29th in SGP.