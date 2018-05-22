Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
NCAA Women's Championship 2018 Live Blog, quarterfinals

Match play is upon us at Karsten Creek. Get ready.

The quarterfinals and semifinals at the NCAA Women’s Championship take place Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla. That means by day’s end, we should know the two teams who play in Wednesday’s final for a national title.

Want to keep track of how it all unfolds Tuesday? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 4-8 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: All coverage

• • •

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

MATCH SCORES

Quarterfinals

UCLA (1) vs. Arizona (8), 2-2-1

Alabama (2) leads Kent State (7), 4-1 (Bama has won three matches already to secure spot in semis, final two matches in progress still)

USC (3) vs. Duke (6), 2-2-1

Stanford (5) leads Northwestern (4), 3-2

(seed in parentheses)

• • •

