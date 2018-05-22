NCAA Women's Championship 2018 Live Blog, quarterfinals

Match play is upon us at Karsten Creek. Get ready.

The quarterfinals and semifinals at the NCAA Women’s Championship take place Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla. That means by day’s end, we should know the two teams who play in Wednesday’s final for a national title.

Want to keep track of how it all unfolds Tuesday? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 4-8 p.m.

Golf Channel, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 4-8 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: All coverage

• • •

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

MATCH SCORES

Quarterfinals

UCLA (1) vs. Arizona (8), 2-2-1

Alabama (2) leads Kent State (7), 4-1 (Bama has won three matches already to secure spot in semis, final two matches in progress still)

USC (3) vs. Duke (6), 2-2-1

Stanford (5) leads Northwestern (4), 3-2

(seed in parentheses)

Stanford's Shannon Aubert is a force in match play. Coaches call her the ultimate team player. Read on to find out what's next for the brainy Aubert, and what Tiger had to say about.https://t.co/frQOSwVrnR — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) May 22, 2018

• • •

