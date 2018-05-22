Electronic gamers will be able chart their own career course on the PGA Tour starting this summer and EA Sports will not be a part of it.

A Career Mode officially licensed by the PGA Tour and several of its member courses will be integrated into “The Golf Club 19” for use in PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC platforms.

The deal will be carried out via a licensing agreement with Canadian developer HB Studios.

PGA Tour licensing director Matt Iofredo told Golf Channel the Tour had a “long-term successful partnership” with EA, adding that the split was amicable.

The embrace of electronic gaming is another natural step in the development and growth of golf.

“The hope is that you start playing the video game and it piques your interest in golf in general and then maybe you want to attend an event, maybe you want to tune in on TV or one of the digital platforms, or maybe you want to go out to a driving range and hit balls and eventually go play,” Iofredo said.

EA was a dominant player in electronic golf space when it was in partnership with Tiger Woods. After that ended, EA tried to resurrect itself in the pro golf space with a game featuring Rory McIlory. But that game was widely panned and will be removed from digital marketplaces this week because its licensing agreement has expired, gamespot.com reported.

The Career Mode begins with golfers moving up the ladder from Q-School, through the Web.Com Tour and eventually, to the PGA Tour itself. They will be able to virtually to participate in the FedExCup Playoffs, as well.

Gamers will be able play courses including: TPC Sawgrass, TPC Summerlin, TPC Scottsdale, TPC Southwind, TPC Deere Run, and TPC Boston.

The deal does not include players themselves, just the courses and potential sponsorships.