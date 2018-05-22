Club: PXG Operator putters

Price: $450

Specs: 304 stainless steel with 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum, plus a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and steel insert

Goal

The new Operator putter is designed to be the most forgiving, highest-MOI putter the company makes, and the most customizable.

The Scoop

The Operator is a high-MOI mallet addition to the Milled Insert family of putters and is meant to appeal to golfers who are looking to get the same quality of roll and distance control across a larger portion of the hitting area.

The square-shaped body has subtle extensions in the heel and toe and is made from 6061 aluminum, an extremely light material. The face is milled from 304 stainless steel and has a vibration-dampening layer of TPE behind it. The TPE is the same material found in the PXG 0811 X driver, and combined with the soft stainless steel should help provide enhanced feel at impact.

Within the sole of the Operator are five adjustable sole-weight ports that can each hold a 2.5-, 5-, 10-, 15- or 20-gram weight. By putting different amounts of weight into different areas of the head, custom fitters can tune the Operator and change its overall weight from 330 grams to 400 grams.

The putter is available in three hosel configurations. The standard Operator has a double-bend neck and is face-balanced. The Operator P has a plumber’s-neck hosel that creates a small amount of toe hang, making it ideally suited for golfers who have moderately arced putting stroke. The Operator H’s hosel has more toe drop and is a better option for golfers who create more rotation with their putting stroke.