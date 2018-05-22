Staff picks: 2018 NCAA Women's Championship, match play

The 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.
Our women’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:
• • •
Lance Ringler
QUARTERFINALS
UCLA over Arizona
Alabama over Kent State
USC over Duke
Stanford over Northwestern
SEMIFINALS
Stanford over UCLA
Alabama over USC
FINAL
Stanford over Alabama
• • •
Brentley Romine
QUARTERFINALS
UCLA over Arizona
Alabama over Kent State
USC over Duke
Stanford over Northwestern
SEMIFINALS
UCLA over Stanford
Alabama over USC
FINAL
Alabama over UCLA
• • •
Kevin Casey
QUARTERFINALS
UCLA over Arizona
Alabama over Kent State
Duke over USC
Northwestern over Stanford
SEMIFINALS
UCLA over Northwestern
Duke over Alabama
FINAL
UCLA over Duke
• • •
Beth Ann Nichols
QUARTERFINALS
UCLA over Arizona
Kent State over Alabama
Duke over USC
Stanford over Northwestern
SEMIFINALS
Stanford over UCLA
Duke over Kent State
FINAL
Stanford over Duke
