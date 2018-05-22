Staff picks: 2018 NCAA Women's Championship, match play

The 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.

Our women’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:

• • •

Lance Ringler

QUARTERFINALS

UCLA over Arizona

Alabama over Kent State

USC over Duke

Stanford over Northwestern

SEMIFINALS

Stanford over UCLA

Alabama over USC

FINAL

Stanford over Alabama

• • •

Brentley Romine

QUARTERFINALS

UCLA over Arizona

Alabama over Kent State

USC over Duke

Stanford over Northwestern

SEMIFINALS

UCLA over Stanford

Alabama over USC

FINAL

Alabama over UCLA

• • •

Kevin Casey

QUARTERFINALS

UCLA over Arizona

Alabama over Kent State

Duke over USC

Northwestern over Stanford

SEMIFINALS

UCLA over Northwestern

Duke over Alabama

FINAL

UCLA over Duke

• • •

Beth Ann Nichols

QUARTERFINALS

UCLA over Arizona

Kent State over Alabama

Duke over USC

Stanford over Northwestern

SEMIFINALS

Stanford over UCLA

Duke over Kent State

FINAL

Stanford over Duke