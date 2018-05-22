Texas senior Doug Ghim captures 2018 Ben Hogan Award

Texas senior Doug Ghim, the low amateur at the Masters in April, has won the 2018 Ben Hogan Award.

The award is given each year to the best male college golfer in the country.

Ghim is sixth in the Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking. He is the No. 1 player in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking, and is listed among the top eight in two other ranking systems: World Amateur Golf Ranking (3rd) and Golfstat College Ranking (8th). He finished 50th at Augusta National and was the only amateur to make the cut.

Ghim is a native of Arlington Heights, Ill.

He was 2017 U.S. Amateur runner up after a memorable 37-hole final match. But he went 8-0-0 for Team USA in Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup competition. In addition, Ghim was the 2017 Pacific Coast Amateur champion and won the 2017 Sun Bowl Andeavor College All-America Golf Classic with a tournament record-tying 18-under total of 195.

In college play, the All-Big 12 selection booked a 69.54 college scoring average over 28 rounds in 2017-18. He won three events, claiming medalist honors at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate before winning his final two events, the NCAA Raleigh Regional and Big 12 Conference Championship. Ghim had six top-10 finishes and finished in the top 20 in eight of nine college events this year. Exactly half of his rounds were in the 60s, while 18 were under-par.

The Ben Hogan Award considers all collegiate and amateur competitions over the previous 12 months. The selection committee consists up of two dozen leaders and experts across amateur, college and professional golf.

The award was presented at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday night.