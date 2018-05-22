Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson crack top 10 in ESPN 'World Fame 100'

Apr 3, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk down the 11th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson crack top 10 in ESPN 'World Fame 100'

Quick Shots

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson crack top 10 in ESPN 'World Fame 100'

Tiger Woods continues to be among the top 10 athletic attractions around the world, according to ESPN’s third annual “World Fame 100” list released Tuesday.

Woods finished sixth on the list, which is determined by a secret formula measuring Google trend score, endorsement money and social media impact. Woods missed nearly 10 months of golf following his fourth back surgery, in April of 2017, before making a semi-regular return to the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Woods is joined by Phil Mickelson among golfers in the top 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list and Cleveland’s LeBron James was second. Fellow soccer players Lionel Messi, Neymar and tennis star Roger Federer round out the top five.

Rory McIlroy (15) and Jordan Spieth (16) also cracked the top 20.

, , , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home