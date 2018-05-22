Wake Forest head coach Dianne Dailey retires after 30 years

Just one day after Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho won the NCAA individual title, head coach Dianne Dailey has announced her retirement Tuesday. Dailey had been at the post for Wake Forest women’s golf since 1988.

Dailey’s teams won four ACC titles and advanced to the NCAA championship 15 times.

“It has been an honor to be able to coach at Wake Forest for the past 30 years,” Dailey said. “I can’t believe I have been able to spend my entire coaching career at such an outstanding university. It has been a privilege to coach so many talented young ladies over the years and I am proud of what they have gone on to accomplish in their lives. To work at such a respected university like Wake Forest, where students receive a first-rate education in a supportive, caring atmosphere, has been a dream come true. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had here and for the friendships made both in the department and in the community. It has been a wonderful, memorable and quick 30 years.”

A four-time ACC Coach of the Year, Dailey led the Demon Deacons to a NCAA-best finish of third in 1995. Since the NCAA established the current system of regionals to qualify for the NCAA Championship in 1993, Dailey has led Wake Forest to a regional berth every year.

Wake Forest, which tied for 16th place and missed the cut to play in the final round at the NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek, will finish the 2017-18 season ranked No. 16.