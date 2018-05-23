Arizona defeats Alabama in playoff to win NCAA Championship

STILLWATER, Okla. – The drama came again, and the Wildcats rose up.

Arizona defeated Alabama, 3-2, in the final at the NCAA Women’s Championship to give the Wildcats their first national title in 18 years and third overall.

If that wasn’t enough, it took a playoff, too. The final match went to extra holes. Alabama’s Lakareber Abe had a 5-footer for birdie at Karsten Creek Golf Club’s par-5 18th, the first playoff hole, but the ball finished under the cup.

That left Arizona’s Haley Moore a 4-footer for birdie to win the playoff, the match and the national title. She drained it dead center.

“It means so much,” Moore said. “I’m just so happy for my team right now, and I did this for them.”

Top-ranked (and second-seeded) Alabama took control at the very start, with the Crimson Tide winning the opening hole in each of the first three matches. Soon after, though, eighth-seeded Arizona was in charge and at times led in four of five matches mid-round.

It helped that a midseason freshmen took the top-ranked player in women’s college golf to the woodshed.

Yu-Sang Hou, who joined Arizona this spring, won the third and fourth holes to move 1 up on No. 1 Lauren Stephenson, a junior. The match was All Square heading to the back nine, but Hou won the next four holes to stunningly take a commanding 4-up lead.

She closed out a 4-and-3 win just two holes later for an emphatic opening statement. But Alabama wasn’t fazed.

Alabama sophomore Kristen Gillman fashioned her own 4-and-3 triumph in the second match against Gigi Stoll, an Arizona junior, to tie the matches at 1-1.

The third pairing was a power matchup between Alabama’s Cheyenne Knight and Arizona’s Bianca Pagdanganan. Knight took the opening hole but was trailing after Pagdanganan – the junior transfer from Gonzaga who made a miracle eagle to sneak Arizona into match play in the first place – won Nos. 2 and 5.

Pagdanganan still led, 1 up, after the front nine but bogeyed the 10th to lose that hole and fall to All Square. Two more bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12 from Pagdanganan allowed Knight to win those holes and move 2 up.

The Alabama junior then drained a 20-footer for birdie to win the 14th and move 3 up. A triple bogey from Pagdanganan at the 16th would end the match, as Knight took a 4-and-2 win to go 3-0 in match play for her Crimson Tide at the NCAA Women’s Championship.

Alabama now led, 2-1, and was one point from a national title.

But Arizona’s Sandra Nordaas outlasted Alabama’s Angelica Moresco in the fourth match. The Crimson Tide freshman was 2 down with a huge opportunity to close the gap at the par-4 16th with Nordaas 3 feet for bogey. But Moresco raced her 40-footer for birdie off the green and down a swale. She did well just to get up and down for bogey to halve the hole.

Moresco stuffed her approach at the par-4 17th and rolled in the 5-footer for birdie to win that hole and stay alive at 1 down. She had a 6-footer for birdie at the par-5 18th to win the hole and send the match to a playoff. But her putt slid over the high left side of the cup. Nordaas buried a 2-footer for par to win the match, 1 up.

It was now 2-2 and it all came down to the anchor match.

Moore opened a 2-up cushion on Abe after the front nine, but Abe proceeded to win Nos. 10-12 to take a 1-up lead. Then the action got tense.

Abe, a senior, flailed her second shot at the par-4 13th right, shanked her pitch, ran her par chip 20 feet by the cup and drained the putt for bogey. That forced Moore to nail a 10-footer for par to win the hole and square the match.

Dead center.

Moore kept giving herself opportunities to take the outright lead, but she failed to take advantage. She had a 5-footer for birdie to win the 14th, but the ball dove left of the cup. Her 12-footer for birdie to win the 15th started left and stayed just left of the cup.

Her 20-footer to capture the 16th hit the left lip and still ran 10 feet by. She failed to make the comebacker as well. Abe had a 6-footer for par now to win the hole and take a 1-up lead with two to play. But that effort slid by on the left. Moore then dropped her 2-footer for bogey to halve the hole.

Her patience finally paid off at the par-4 17th. Abe lost her second shot right into deep heather, advanced her third a mere inches, took an unplayable penalty and chipped short of the green. That was what remained for double bogey. Moore chipped about 10 feet past the cup, leaving that for par. When Abe’s double-bogey chip ran well by the cup, she conceded the hole and fell 1 down.

Oh, did she ever respond. Abe went driver on the par-5 18th and then hit an unbelievable second shot with a wood, one that skirted the front bunker and rolled 8 feet under the cup for eagle. Moore would wedge to 10 feet for birdie and lip out her putt.

Abe would let her eagle attempt finish inches from the cup. The conceded birdie meant a hole win and we were onto a playoff.

Her luck ran out there, and Moore took advantage.

This win comes just two days after Arizona appeared to be collapsing. Entering the final day of stroke play in third, the Wildcats had fallen outside the top-eight cut and needed Pagdanganan to make a 25-foot eagle putt at the last to keep her team alive.

She drained it, and Arizona was onto a playoff with Baylor for the eighth and final spot into match play. The Wildcats won in two extra sessions, took down top-seed UCLA in the quarterfinals, defeated 2015 national champion Stanford in the semis and then finished off with a win over No. 1.

It was a wild week and an impossible conclusion to predict. Sounds about right in the NCAA Championship match play era.