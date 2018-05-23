High school seniors Garrett Barber and Cole Hammer dominated the field to capture the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championship Wednesday at Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla.

The two 18-year-olds romped through match-play, winning the title in its fourth year.

Barber and Hammer, ranked 57th and 52nd in the amateur world rankings, beat Chip Brooke and Marc Dull 4-and-3 to win the championship. Barber, Brooke and Dull are all Floridians. Hammer is from Houston, Texas.

In the semifinal, Barber and Hammer won three of their first four holes and rolled to 5-and-4 victory over Carson Barry and Sam Tidd of Idaho. Barber and Hammer won 26 holes and lose seven in their four matches.

They won their first two holes with birdies, then “Cole made a ridiculous flop shot on 4 (for eagle) and that really got us going,” Barber told TCPalm.com.

Hammer will be playing at Texas, while Barber is set to go to LSU.

The toughest competition Barber and Hammer faced this week was often between themselves.

“We’re competitive guys and it keeps us aggressive,” Barber said.