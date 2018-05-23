Ian Poulter putting out the rubbish at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Ian Poulter has forged his reputation on being the Ryder Cup’s “mail man.” For the $7 million BMW PGA Championship this week, he’s the “rubbish man.”

Poulter, a 42-year-old Englishman never known for acting his age, developed his Ryder Cup nickname because he always delivers in the biennial match. He’s hoping to be the rubbish man this week by erasing memories of garbage golf over Wentworth’s West course.

A 12-time European Tour winner, Poulter has made six cuts in 14 BMW PGA appearances, with a best place of 10th in 2012.

“I have a love/hate for this place,” Poulter said. “I love it as a venue. I love it for the fans. I love it that it’s the home of the European Tour. I love it for all the right reasons but I don’t love it because of my results.”

Poulter has a 72.8 stroke average around the West Course. He’s only broken 70 nine times in 40 rounds.

When asked to analyze his performances, Poulter refused to even go there.

“I’m not sure I want to sit down and look at 15 years of rubbish golf to be honest just before I’m about to go out and play,” he said. “To analyze it, I would have to look at a lot of rubbish. So let’s leave the rubbish behind in my mind‑set when I’ve got a level of confidence right now.

“I need to change my process, go out on the golf course to be able to deliver what it is I think I can do on this golf course. As a kid, I’ve been around this course so many times to watch the great players, and there’s no excuses. I’ve got every part of the game that I need to perform on this golf course. It’s about time I did it.”

Poulter needs a good week to kick-start his push for a return to the Ryder Cup after missing out two years ago. He’s added this event, next week’s Italian Open and will play five consecutive European events from the Scottish Open to try to make the team.

The last thing he needs this week is the rubbish from BMW PGA Championships past.