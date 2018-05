NCAA Women's Championship 2018 Live Blog, final

By: Kevin Casey | May 23, 2018 3:13 pm

A national champion will be decided on Wednesday.

The final at the NCAA Women’s Championship takes place Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla. That means by day’s end, we will have a national champion.

Want to keep track of how it all unfolds? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Championship tracker

MATCH SCORES

Final

Alabama (2) vs. Arizona (8), 2-2-1

Lauren Stephenson (Alabama) vs. Yu-Sang Hou (Arizona), Hou wins, 4 and 3

Kristen Gillman (Alabama) vs. Gigi Stoll (Arizona), Gillman wins, 4 and 3

Cheyenne Knight (Alabama) vs. Bianca Pagdanganan (Arizona), Knight 2 up thru 13

Angelica Moresco (Alabama) vs. Sandra Nordaas (Arizona), Nordaas 3 up thru 12

Lakareber Abe (Alabama) vs. Haley Moore (Arizona), All Square thru 11

