Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Off Campus: Who should win the 2018 ANNIKA Award?

Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho Wake Forest Athletics

Off Campus: Who should win the 2018 ANNIKA Award?

Women

Off Campus: Who should win the 2018 ANNIKA Award?

Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols and Brentley Romine discuss who should win the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M. Voting closes at Wednesday at midnight and is open to players, coaches, media members and past ANNIKA Award winners.

, , , College, Women

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home