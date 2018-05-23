Off Campus: Who should win the 2018 ANNIKA Award?

Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols and Brentley Romine discuss who should win the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M. Voting closes at Wednesday at midnight and is open to players, coaches, media members and past ANNIKA Award winners.
Professional 10m ago
Ian Poulter putting out the rubbish at BMW PGA Championship
VIRGINIA WATER, England – Ian Poulter has forged his reputation on being the Ryder Cup’s “mail man.” For the $7 million BMW PGA (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Colonial's par-4 fifth annually one of the toughest holes on Tour
Fort Worth Invitational Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas Hole No. 5 (…)Sponsored by:
Professional 5hr ago
Rory McIlroy in search of spark at BMW PGA Championship
VIRGINIA WATER, England – Rory McIlroy is hoping victory in this week’s $7 million BMW PGA Championship can propel him to major glory (…)
Women 16hr ago
NCAA Women's Championship 2018: Final matchups, tee times
Here are the matchups and starting times for the final of the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, set for Wednesday at (…)
Women 17hr ago
No sleep 'till Thursday: Laura Ianello, Arizona ready for NCAA title clash
STILLWATER, Okla. – As evening fell on Karsten Creek, an emotionally-charged Laura Ianello told a Golf Channel reporter “I (…)
Women 17hr ago
Young, revamped USC proves doubters wrong with deep run at NCAAs
STILLWATER, Okla. – Andrea Gaston was always prepared. When USC’s 22nd-year head coach learned Robynn Ree and Muni He, her (…)
Women 17hr ago
Ringler: NCAA's shotgun tiebreaker is unfortunate for all involved
STILLWATER, Okla. – If you have been around college golf long enough to witness a sudden-death team playoff, then you would probably agree (…)
Women 18hr ago
Lauren Stephenson, rest of Alabama's 'Big 3' lead Tide to NCAA women's final
STILLWATER, Okla. – Lauren Stephenson did something this season that no women’s college golfer had ever done. Not Lorena Ochoa. Not (…)
Women 22hr ago
Several top-5 college players heading to LPGA Q-Series in fall
STILLWATER, Okla. – At least four of the top five players in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings will be headed to the final stage of the new (…)
Professional 22hr ago
Graeme McDowell still aims to play in Ryder Cup
VIRGINIA WATER, England – Graeme McDowell hasn’t given up trying to make this year’s European Ryder Cup team as a player, despite (…)
