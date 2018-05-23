Rory McIlroy in search of spark at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Rory McIlroy is hoping victory in this week’s $7 million BMW PGA Championship can propel him to major glory this year. The former world number one is looking to recapture the 2014 form that helped him win the BMW Championship, and saw him go on to win the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

McIlroy has a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde relationship with the BMW BGA Championship, missing four of eight cuts. It’ll be interesting to see which McIlroy turns up this week.

McIlroy returns to the Wentworth Club for the first time since missing the cut as defending champion in 2015.

“All you need is that spark or that catalyst,” McIlroy said. “I felt like my game was trending in the right direction in 2014, but didn’t quite have the win. I was seven shots going into the last day. I didn’t expect to win.

“It did snowball from there and I got on to a nice little bit of a hot streak. I’d love to be able to do something like that again. I’ve got a busy summer coming up. There’s a lot of big tournaments to play in. Still got three major championships and Ryder Cup, and everything else. Maybe this could be the spark that gets that all going again.”

The difference this season is McIlroy’s already a winner. Victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational gave him his first win since the 2016 Tour Championship. However, there are question marks over his game after a disappointing Masters, when he played in the final two-ball with winner Patrick Reed but returned a 74. He also missed the cut at The Players.

“The win at Bay Hill was great,” he said. “Playing my way into the final group at Augusta was fantastic. So they were real steps forward compared to, say, the last 18 months.

“I just feel like it’s (my season) been a little bit inconsistent. I’ve had some really good results and I’ve had three missed cuts, so it’s been a bit up-and down. If I can just get my play a little bit more consistent and swing a little more consistently, that would be a step in the right direction.”