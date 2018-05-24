Arccos Caddie 2.0 uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to make club recommendations

Arccos had announced a significant update to its Caddie system, and with the release of Arccos Caddie 2.0, it can provide better data-driven advice and on-course guidance to the 97 percent of golfers around the world who don’t use a human caddie when they play.

The Stamford, Conn.-based company said golfers who have paired Arccos 360 ($249.99) screw-in sensors with their smartphones and then played golf while using the Arccos app have helped create the richest trove of data in golf. Arccos’s database includes information on more than 100 million shots in over one million rounds of golf on more than 37,000 courses. It also has mapped more than 418 million points on golf courses.

Arccos Caddie 2.0 was developed using that data and with the help of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence team. Arccos can tell a player how far they hit each club, reveal where their misses tend to finish and provide advanced analytics about their game. And starting today it also can factor in tendencies, elevation changes, weather, the location of hazards and the historical performance of similar golfers to provide real-time club recommendations.

“Working with Microsoft, we’re plugging into a very traditional framework, the caddie/player relationship, and are taking it to the next level through the power of AI,” said Sal Syed, Arccos’s CEO and co-founder. “Considering only 3 percent of golfers today have access to advice from a human caddie, we’re also helping democratize the caddie experience by making it available to anyone.”

At the start of each hole played using Caddie 2.0, a smartphone can display an aerial photo of the hole with a club sequence on the right and the distance Caddie 2.0 expects the player will hit each of those clubs. For example, on a par 4 it might show the best strategy would be to hit a 3-wood off the tee then a 9-iron into the green because, based on tendencies and other factors, the player’s expected score is 4.1. Caddie 2.0 also will show different club combinations and the expected score using them.

As Syed likes to say, you’re the CEO of your golf game, so the choice you go with is entirely up to you, but at least you will be making an informed, data-based decision.