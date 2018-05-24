In a world that can be cruel, Haley Moore emerges as hero at NCAA final

STILLWATER, Okla. – When Haley Moore was in middle school, a bully stole her backpack, filled it with water and threw it in the boys’ bathroom. Moore was a big Justin Bieber fan back then and had just bought one of his books. The act of cruelness ruined the book and cut into the heart of a shy girl who was bigger than most girls her age.

“Boys were really cruel,” said Moore’s mother, Michele, “especially because of her weight.”

It wasn’t much better on the golf course in those early days. Haley had a rare talent, and the way she dominated the junior scene sometimes brought out jealousy among her competitors. But as she moved into bigger events with stronger fields, friendships began to form.

On the 18th green at Karsten Creek, a foursome of shrieking teammates threw their arms around Haley in a moment of sheer adulation. She was the hero. The Cinderella of the first eighth-seeded team to win the NCAA title. The player Arizona coaches put in the anchor match to bring home the hardware. Haley poured in the clinching putt, jumped with glee and then burst into tears.

It was real-life fairy-tale finish for the ages.

“I’m just shocked, amazed,” said Haley, who drained a 4-foot birdie putt on the 19th hole to defeat No. 1-ranked Alabama. “… very emotional just because I gave my team a national championship. It was all on the line for me.”

The first time Arizona associate head coach Derek Radley saw Haley hit a golf shot was off the cart path at Reunion Resort. The high school freshman hit a low-draw 6-iron to the middle of the green. Radley was immediately hooked.

“I saw a kid young and full of talent, not really sure of herself,” said Radley. “Man, if we could get her into our program and just pump her full of confidence, sky’s the limit.”

Haley’s dream, of course, is to compete on the LPGA. The idea of going to college early appealed to the family, a fast-track to the pro ranks that would still include an education. Haley’s parents met as freshmen at Ohio State. Mom played on the tennis team and dad was on the football team, recruited as the short and long snapper. Haley followed in other brother Tyler’s footsteps by choosing golf and then heading to Arizona. Tyler, 21, has since transferred to UC Riverside.

Haley took seven classes in one semester to join the Wildcats midseason two years ago. She’s on track to graduate next year at age 20. Two things she insisted on when going to college early: That she’d walk with her graduating class and attend Homecoming, since she’d be missing prom.

Haley decided to ask one of her friends to Homecoming and, after playing a round of golf, presented him with a giant Mrs. Field’s cookie that asked him to the dance in writing. Friend William said yes, and she checked off a lifelong memory before heading to college as a wide-eyed 17-year-old.

Haley, who stands at nearly 6-foot-2, can have an intimidating presence on the golf course but mom calls her a “gentle giant.” The perfectionist has come out of her shell somewhat in college but can still be shy.

“The girls will tell you she has the most obnoxious laugh,” said Michele. “When you get her laughing, she won’t stop.”

When Bianca Pagdanganan transferred to Tucson last fall without a car, Haley offered to give her a lift to practice in her 2009 Camry. Those times in the car, plus dinners with teammates, helped the Wildcats improve team chemistry.

Head coach Laura Ianello preaches kindness to her players. Put your heart into others, she tells them.

“Everyone on this team just really understands each other and respects each other as a person,” said junior Gigi Stoll, “and that’s something that we’ve really prided ourselves on this year.”

Ianello admitted that Haley can be an oddball at times. But she’s family, and older teammates have helped their young charge – as girlfriends do – with pressing matters such as hair, makeup and fingernail polish. Golf, particularly college golf, has been a wonderful time of personal growth. A sorority of sorts.

There are a number of pictures on Ianello’s office desk back in Arizona from her high school days.

“I don’t know if you know this about me,” she said, “but when I was in high school, I weighed 205 pounds. I was like a men’s size 38.”

Ianello’s parents owned fast food restaurants, and she didn’t put much stock into healthy eating back then. A top-ranked junior on the AJGA, Ianello (then Myerscough) dropped weight as a senior when she took up jogging, but it wasn’t until she got to Arizona that she started to take fitness and nutrition seriously, thanks in part to the examples set by teammates like Lorena Ochoa and Natalie Gulbis. Haley is on a similar journey, getting stronger and fitter by the season.

Arizona players respect Haley for her strong work ethic, her immense talent and her team-first mentality.

“You just practice, and practice and practice,” said Haley with a smile, “and it all pays off.”

When it was over, Alabama’s Cheyenne Knight gave Haley a warm embrace. They exchanged a few words and then Knight went in for a second hug. They’d been teammates together in junior golf, and Knight was proud of her friend. Proud of the way she had gotten past some of the mean girl stuff so many teenagers endure. Even though her own team had come up short, Knight was happy to see Haley have this moment.

“She plays for Arizona,” said Knight. “You can tell that she plays wholeheartedly for every one of those girls.”

And now these Wildcats have a moment that will bond them for life. And Haley, well, her inspiring story has only just begun.