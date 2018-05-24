Kevin Na leads outright after opening-round 62 at Fort Worth Invitational

LEADING: Kevin Na matched the best ever Round 1 score at Colonial Country Club with an 8-under 62 to get things started at the Fort Worth Invitational. Na holed out from 90-plus feet for birdie on the final hole to finish the round with five birdies, one eagle and no bogeys. He’s still searching for his first win on Tour since 2011 and had another good shot at it last week, when he finished T-6 at the Byron Nelson. Na has held six 18-hole leads throughout his career, three of which have come at this event.

CHASING: Charley Hoffman shot the best round from the morning wave and sits alone in second after a 7-under 63. Another guy who’s been close in recent years, with seven top-10 finishes since the start of last season but no wins to show for it. Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Putnam and Beau Hossler are are T-3 at 6 under and 51-year-old Steve Stricker is just three shots off the lead at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: No contest here, with Na holing out at No. 9 to turn a potential bogey into a birdie and grab the outright lead to finish the round.