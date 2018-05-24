NCAA Championship preview: Breaking down the field at Karsten Creek

STILLWATER, Okla. – This year, 30 teams once again will compete in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Karsten Creek. The tournament is hosted by Oklahoma State University.

Eighteen teams are making a return trip from last year’s championship at Rich Harvest Farms. That includes seven of the eight teams that competed in match play. USC is the lone school that did not advance out of regional competition. In fact, for the Trojans it snapped an 11-year streak and what was tied for longest streak of appearances at the finals with Texas.

The Longhorns now hold the longest active streak of NCAA Championship appearances with 12. Illinois is second with 11 straight.

Since the format went to match play in 2009, Texas and Illinois are the only two schools to play in the NCAA finals each time.

There are no first time participants here for this championship. BYU had the longest drought, not playing in the finals since 2006.

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking