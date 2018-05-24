Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Off Campus: 2018 NCAA Men's Championship preview

Off Campus: 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship preview

Off Campus: 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship preview

On the latest episode of Off Campus, Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, Brentley Romine and Kevin Casey preview the 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship at Karsten Creek.

