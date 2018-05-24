Off Campus: 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship preview

On the latest episode of Off Campus, Golfweek’s Lance Ringler, Brentley Romine and Kevin Casey preview the 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship at Karsten Creek.
Latest
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Kevin Na leads outright after opening-round 62 at Fort Worth Invitational
LEADING: Kevin Na matched the best ever Round 1 score at Colonial Country Club with an 8-under 62 to get things (…)
Forecaddie 2hr ago
The Forecaddie: Big numbers could be in store at Karsten Creek’s 17th hole
The par-4 17th at Karsten Creek played as the toughest hole during the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Women’s Championship. Over four (…)
Men 2hr ago
NCAA Championship preview: Breaking down the field at Karsten Creek
STILLWATER, Okla. – This year, 30 teams once again will compete in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Karsten Creek. (…)
Euro Tour 5hr ago
BMW PGA win would 'be everything' for 45-year-old journeyman
VIRGINIA WATER, England – Richard Bland’s 67 in the $7 million BMW PGA Championship has put him in contention for his first European (…)
Euro Tour 6hr ago
Rory McIlroy a 3-1 favorite after opening-round 67 at BMW PGA Championship
VIRGINIA WATER, England – Rory McIlroy made almost the perfect start to the $7 million BMW PGA Championship. He finished one shot better (…)
Professional 9hr ago
Matthew Fitzpatrick focuses on Ryder Cup during BMW PGA Championship
VIRGINIA WATER, England – Matthew Fitzpatrick feels he has to make this year’s European Ryder Cup team automatically rather than rely (…)
Equipment 10hr ago
Arccos Caddie 2.0 uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to make club recommendations
Arccos had announced a significant update to its Caddie system, and with the release of Arccos Caddie 2.0, it can provide better (…)
PGA Tour 12hr ago
Recap: 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, Round 1
The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. We will be (…)
Women 14hr ago
Cheyenne Knight leaves Alabama ready to chase another dream
STILLWATER, Okla. – When Cheyenne Knight was 9 years old, two of her friends invited her to play in a three-hole golf league. Knight had (…)
Women 20hr ago
In a world that can be cruel, Haley Moore emerges as hero at NCAA final
STILLWATER, Okla. – When Haley Moore was in middle school, a bully stole her backpack, filled it with water and threw it in the boys’ (…)
Comments