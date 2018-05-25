Justin Rose takes 1-shot lead entering Round 3 of Fort Worth Invitational

LEADING: Justin Rose seized control with a 6-under 64 in the morning wave. That gave him a 1-shot advantage with 18-hole leader Kevin Na falling to T-6 after a 3-over 73. It’s been a solid season for the 37-year-old Englishman, with just two finishes outside the top-25 and four top-10s, including a win at the WGC-HSBC Champions last October. He shot 66 in the final round to finish T-23 his last time out at the Players Championship.

CHASING: Emiliano Grillo is one back after 3-under 67 in Round 2. Grillo was 4 under on the round through eight before dropping with a stretch of three bogeys in four holes. Grillo picked up his first and only win on Tour at the 2015 Frys.com Open and has four top-10 finishes this season, including a T-3 at the Houston Open. Brooks Koepka is T-3 alongside Satoshi Kodaira at 7 under. Koepka is making just his fourth start since being sidelined by a wrist injury for much of the season, and he earned a T-11 at the Players Championship with his U.S. Open title defense coming up at Shinnecock.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We’ll go with Jon Rahm, who holed out from the bunker and earned bonus points for calling his shot while the ball was still traveling toward the cup. Rahm shot even-par 70 on the day and is currently T-33 at 2 under.

QUOTABLE: “I hit a white ball into the middle of the fairway, I hit a while ball onto the green and make a putt. That’s the easiest way I can put it.” – Bryson DeChambeau, asked for a cliff notes description of his game.