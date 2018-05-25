Lynn wins program's 1st NCAA Division II men's golf title

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Lynn claimed its first national title when sophomore Carlos Bustos made the winning putt on the 18th green to beat top-ranked West Florida, 3-2, and secure the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship for the Knights. NCAA Division II golf uses medal-match play to decide the winner.

The win comes with a bit of redemption for Lynn, which entered the championship ranked No. 4. The Knights had previously finished runner-up in 2017, 2015, 2013 and 2011, with the first runner-up finish coming on the same golf course they would win on today, the Robert Trent Jones at the Shoals Fighting Joe course.

“I feel like we learned a lot over the years, and each one of those experiences taught us something we could bring into the next year,” said Lynn head coach Andrew Danna.

It was quite a week for Bustos. In the semifinals he defeated First Team All-American Jorge Garcia and then in the championship match, the sophomore out of Santiago, Chile, beat three-time First Team All-American and 2017 National Player of the Year Chandler Blanchet of West Florida. Trailing by as many as three shots, Bustos took a one-shot lead on the 17th green with a birdie and watched as Blanchet bogeyed 18 to give Lynn the title.

“I told the guys in the beginning of the week it’s important we keep improving each day with our golf. One more day to simply improve upon the last,” said Danna. “I am so proud of these guys. They made the most of their opportunity this week.”