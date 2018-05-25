NCAA Championship expert picks: Who will make match play, win individual title?

STILLWATER, Okla. – On Friday, 30 teams will converge on Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top 9 individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.

Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Oklahoma – Lance Ringler, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:

Lance Ringler

Oklahoma State

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Auburn

Baylor

Illinois

Clemson

Arkansas

Individual champion: Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma State

Brentley Romine

Oklahoma State

Florida

Baylor

Illinois

Oklahoma

Vanderbilt

UNLV

North Carolina

Individual champion: Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt

Kevin Casey