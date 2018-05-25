Texas Tech forced to sub out its best player at NCAA Championship

STILLWATER, Okla. – Texas Tech’s Fredrik Nilehn was subbed out before the start of his first round Friday at the NCAA Championship because of a back injury.

Nilehn, a senior from Sweden, is ranked 10th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, but has only played in eight events this season because of the injury, which forced him to miss three straight tournaments before he returned at the NCAA Columbus Regional. Nilehn, who had won twice and not finished worse than T-13 before the injury, finished T-43 at regionals.

Freshman Kyle Hogan replaced Nilehn in the Red Raiders’ lineup.

Hogan was among many sixth players that traveled with their teams to Stillwater this week. The new substitution rule, which was used 11 times in regionals, allows teams to sub out a player before any postseason round. This is the first year the rule has been used for stroke play at the NCAA Championship after being introduced just for match play a year ago. (No teams took advantage of the rule last year at Rich Harvest Farms.)