The Forecaddie: Justin Thomas, Nick Saban make formidable match-play duo

What happens when a six-time national title-winning football coach and the defending PGA Tour Player of the Year team up on the golf course?

Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell and his son, Jackson, found out the hard way when the duo took on Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Tide alum Justin Thomas in a match during the annual Alabama Celebrity Golf Classic last Saturday at North River Yacht Club.

“We hung in there for as long as we could,” Seawell told The Man Out Front. “We got to the 15th hole and then Justin looks at me and goes, ‘That’s the end of you!’”

Saban and Thomas won the match, 4 and 3, though the Seawells did give the team some shots.

“I gave him three a side and he had the No. 1 player in the world,” Seawell said with a smile.

Win or lose, Seawell was thankful for having both Saban and Thomas in attendance at the fundraising event. Seawell told TMOF that Saban is a great supporter of the golf team. Saban even called Seawell on Wednesday to wish him and his team good luck in this week’s NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek.

“He pays attention to all of our sports, but especially golf because he loves to play it,” Seawell said. “He’s a good friend. He’s great for our program. He’s more than just a football coach; he really, truly is. He’s the leader of our coaches and athletics. He sets the standard that all of us have to rise to.”

It’s a high standard, The Forecaddie reckons. But Seawell has contributed a pair of NCAA championships himself, and can add a third next Wednesday.