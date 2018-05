Thomas Pieters won’t be around for the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship, so he’ll have some time to replace the club he destroyed during Friday’s Round 2.

Pieters shot even-par 72 and missed the cut at 3 over. His frustration reached a boiling point mid-round when he went all Bo Jackson and snapped his iron in half over his neck.

The approach shot might not have been impressive, but one has to appreciate the strength display on the follow through.

Check it out.