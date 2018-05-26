Justin Rose has victory in sight after third round of Fort Worth Invitational

LEADING: Justin Rose expanded his lead to four shots after a 4-under 66 Saturday in Round 3 at Colonial Country Club. He started the day with three straight birdies and carded just one bogey on the day, missing a short putt at the par-3 16th hole. It’s not an insurmountable lead, but it seems bigger for a guy like Rose who has won so many times on Tour and knows what to do in this situation. He won three times last year, including the Turkish Airlines Open, Indonesian Masters and WGC-HSBC Champions.

CHASING: Brooks Koepka made the most intriguing move of the afternoon, carding a 3-under 67 to get within four shots of the lead. He had a costly double at the par-5 11th but bounced back with three birdies over his final eight holes. Koepka is T-2 alongside Emiliano Grillo, who is looking for his second PGA Tour win and first since 2015. Jon Rahm also snuck up the board with a 6-under 64. He’s now T-4 and 8 under for the week.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rory Sabbatini earns after dropping his 133-yard approach for an eagle-2 at 18. He was having a rough go of things but played his final two holes in 3-under par to shoot 1-over 71.

A golfer's dream … To walk off the course with an eagle.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/CLHNUHNsy5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2018

QUOTABLE: “I was able to make some putts, so hopefully Justin stops making putts, stops making birdies and gives the rest of us a chance tomorrow.” – Jon Rahm